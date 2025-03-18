Everett community activist arrested, facing 11 felony charges following undercover investigation

54-year-old Percy Levy of Everett is being held on $1.5 million bail and facing 11 felony drug and gun charges after a 16-month undercover investigation by the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force.

Levy is pictured with former Governor Jay Inslee, who granted him clemency in 2019 after he spent 17 years in prison for robbing a drug house.

Levy was arrested last Thursday during a traffic stop on 75th Street Southeast in Everett.

According to court documents, at Levy’s home on 93rd Street Southeast, investigators found powder cocaine, rock cocaine, and enough fentanyl to kill nearly 280,000 people.

They also found a loaded handgun.

“Doesn’t seem like he’s changed his relationships while he was in and headed back into the same circle, which is obviously troubling,” said Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Since being given clemency, Levy has worked on the board of Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County and as a community outreach specialist for the Washington Defender Association, dedicating himself to criminal justice reform.

He’s also the founder of Redemption Auto, an auto vendor in Everett.

Websites highlight his clemency and reform efforts.

“When we do things like pardon people or we let people off the hook, that could look like rewarding bad behavior,” said Fredrick Bletson with the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee.

For many years, Bletson has worked with people who have gone through the criminal justice system.

“I think there needs to be more thought around who you give this second chance to. What have you done to demonstrate that you’re moving in a direction where you’re going to be a contributing member of society?” asked Bletson.

KIRO 7 received a statement from the Washington Defender Association, saying, “We know very little about the recent arrest of Percy Levy, a valued employee and member of the community. Mr. Levy, like all persons, is presumed innocent and has the right to counsel and to a fair process.“

