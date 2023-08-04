Everett City Council votes to condemn motel that local leaders call a crime magnet

With a 5-1 vote, Everett City Council sealed the fate of the Waits Motel, a property local leaders call a crime magnet. Residents will be forced to move and the property is scheduled to be condemned.

Concerns linger in wake of the decision and Thursday afternoon Everett City Attorney, David Hall addressed those head on.

“It’s been a magnet for nuisance activity, drugs, prostitution, and other crimes for thirty years at least,” said Hall. “There may be a period where things have gotten better but better does not mean pristine.”

People who have called the Waits home for years aren’t convinced the local government has their best interests at heart. Tracy Kardonsky says he’s called the mid-century motel home for the past two years. Kardonsky has relied on social security funds to cover the cost of his long-term stay.

“They’re condemning people that have no place to go,” said Kardonsky. “I’ve tried to get into apartments but they want first, last, and deposit. It’s hard to come up with that.”

Hall promises Waits Motel residents won’t be thrown out onto the streets. He says in 42 months the City will help pay for any rent differentials, cover the cost of moving, and provide relocation specialists.

“By law, they will end up in a place that is at least as good and very likely better,” said Hall.

