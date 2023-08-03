‘Where are we going to go?’: Everett City Council condemns ‘long-time troubled’ motel

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett City Council has decided to condemn what they say is a “long-time troubled” motel on Wednesday.

The four-to-one decision addresses the Waits Motel in north Everett. It’s known for large amounts of drugs, garbage, and sex work.

The owner has been fighting to restore the property instead. But councilmembers believe while housing is a human right, shutting down this motel is the best option for the whole city.

“Everyone I’ve talked to, every word I’ve heard, every question that’s been asked, has been in the spirit of trying to do the right thing,” said Everett City Councilmember Ben Zarlingo. “Taking this very seriously, really being cautious about taking such significant actions. The goal is not to have people homeless, the goal is to have living conditions that everyone deserves. A kitchen, a place to live that is accessible.”

Earlier Wednesday evening, we reached out to the motel’s manager and we were told:

“A property’s history need not dictate its future when someone who loves it has demonstrated they are willing to put in the work to turn it around. "

We spoke to one tenant who said condemning this motel puts others like her in a bind.

“Where are we going to go? What are they gonna do? What are these people gonna offer to the people that have been here years or months or whatever? What are they gonna do? It’s just sad,” said motel resident Carla Smith. “We are a community at this motel. We look out for each other. All the bad people are gone that were here. It comes down to why now?”

Councilmembers ended the meeting assuring those impacted by tonight’s decision will be provided relocation assistance.

