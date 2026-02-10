Everett assisted living facility evacuated for attic fire

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department says an HVAC system in the attic of an assisted living facility caught on fire, forcing the residents to evacuated.

It happened just before midnight at South Pointe Assisted Living on 4th Avenue West.

By the time crews arrived, staff had already evacuated everyone from the building.

Crews quickly found the fire and extinguished it in about 30 minutes.

Residents were cared for and monitored by facility staff and EMS personnel. No injuries were reported.

Crews worked quickly so residents could return inside as soon as it was safe.

South County Fire, the Mukilteo Fire Department, the Everett Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office all responded to help.

Everett Transit was also called as a precaution to bring a bus to the facility if the residents needed to be moved to a shelter, but ultimately weren’t needed.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation by the Everett Fire Marshal’s Office.

©2026 Cox Media Group