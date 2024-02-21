Everett animal testing lab fined for animal welfare violations

EVERETT, Wash. — An animal testing lab in Everett is facing fines for a series of violations, and it’s not the first time.

Altasciences runs the facility on Merrill Creek Parkway.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the violations are related to improper training of staff, and the care and containment of animals.

The lab was fined $5,000 last month for the offenses, which occurred over the last three years.

In 2016, KIRO 7 covered the story when the lab was fined $185,000 for the death of three dozen monkeys. At that time, the lab was owned by a different company.

In 2021, the lab was fined again when four new monkeys died under the current management.

