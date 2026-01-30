Event guide: Get ready for summer this weekend

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

As everyone waits as patiently as they can for next weekend’s big game for the Seattle Seahawks, why not pass the time with some other awesome events in our region this weekend?

Soup mania for cold Seattle days

We are still in the middle of winter and you might be in the need of something to warm you up. Well, the soupocalypse is here and is taking over Fremont during the Fremont Soupocalypse!

There will be 16 restaurants serving up soups, chowders, and stews throughout the neighborhood. Each stop you make will get you a stamp in your soup passport. Collect eight stamps and you can earn Super Souper Swag at Triangle Spirits. The soupocalypse is already underway and runs through the weekend. Check out this website for the full list.

Lunar New Year Family Fair

Saturday at the Wing Luke Museum is the Lunar New Year Family Fair. It’s a day full of fun that starts with an Outdoor Lion Dance and a speaking program at 10 a.m., followed by a variety of games, crafts, and a zodiac animal scavenger hunt. You will need to reserve a ticket to get into the museum, so visit Wing Luke Museum’s website for details and reservations.

Tattoo expo in Tacoma

Have you been waiting for the right time to get your first or next tattoo? Then you’ll want to head down to the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center for the Tacoma Tattoo Expo.

Hundreds of artists will be available to give you your dream tattoo. You’ll also see belly dances, aerialists, and a roaming circus act to bring the fun. Artists will also be competing for prizes live at the event, so you can see some of the best in the business create something special. The Tacoma Tattoo Expo runs through the weekend.

Seattle Boat Show at Lumen Field

You can get ready for the summer with a few shows this weekend. Get ready to hit the water and learn about the latest and greatest in the world of boating at the Seattle Boat Show. There will be hundreds of boats and watercraft to check out at Lumen Field throughout the weekend and all next week.

At the Washington State Fair Events Center, you can gear up for your next camping trip at the Washington Sportsmen’s Show. There will be seminars to learn and prepare for your next big trip and plenty of vendors to stock up so you can hit the trails, no matter what the PNW throws at you. The Washington Sportsmen’s Show runs through the weekend.

Also, at the Seattle Convention Center, plan for your big day at the Seattle Wedding Show, which runs through the weekend, and finally, down in Tacoma, you can get your garden spring-ready thanks to the Tacoma Home and Garden Show.

If you are looking for ideas, there will be seminars and expert vendors who can help you build the exact space you are looking for. The Tacoma Home and Garden Show runs through the weekend.

Thunderbirds v. Silvertips

While you wait for the Seahawks, there is one big game that will scratch the sports itch. The Seattle Thunderbirds are taking on the Everett Silvertips for the Battle of the Sound at Climate Pledge on Saturday, with puck drop at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Sasquatch Fest

If you are up for a bit of an adventure this weekend, the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds is celebrating everyone’s favorite mascot of the Pacific Northwest, Sasquatch!

sQuatch Fest will have speakers who will teach you everything you need to know about the Cyrptid, there will also be a Sasquatch Calling Contest, arts and crafts for the kids, plus local beer, wine and cider to enjoy. sQuatch Fest is happening both Saturday and Sunday.

The first month of the year is already in the rearview mirror. What are you looking forward to in February? Let me know paulh@kiroradio.com.

