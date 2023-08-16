Residents asked to evacuate near massive fire at Fort Steilacoom Park

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Residents near Fort Steilacoom Park are being asked to evacuate for a large brush fire that started Wednesday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire is at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood.

Evacuations are not required but are “highly encouraged” for the following areas. Residents who are evacuating are asked to use Farwest Drive, either north or south to leave.

100th Street CT: If you are between Farwest and Fort Steilacoom Park: Evacuate

100th Ave: If you are north of 101st Street (also known as Lake Louise Drive): Evacuate

100th Street: If you are off 100th Ave: Evacuate

98th Street SW: If you are on 98th Street east of Farwest Drive: Evacuate

100th Ave SW: If you are between 98thStreet and 99th Street: Evacuate

99th Street: If you are East of Farwest Drive between there and Fort Steilacoom Park: Evacuate

Washington Department of Natural Resources crews have been called in to help West Pierce Fire & Rescue battle the blaze.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the way to Lakewood now to gather more information.

