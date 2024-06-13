Evacuation notices upgraded as the Pioneer Fire continues to burn just north of Chelan

LAKE CHELAN, Wash. — The evacuation levels have been upgraded on the Pioneer Fire, a now 1,468-acre fire burning on the north shore of Lake Chelan since June 8.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, the Rex Creek area remains under a Level 3 evacuation, which means anyone in the area should leave immediately.

There is a Level 2 evacuation notice from the edge of the Rex Creek evacuation area to just past Meadow Creek. Level 2 means those in the area should prepare now in case they need to evacuate the area in a hurry.

A Level 1 advisory is in effect from Meadow Creek to past Fish Creek and Moore Point, and from the edge of the Rex Creek evacuation area to just past Prince Creek. People in these areas should stay alert and monitor the fire in their area.

In addition, the U.S. Forest Service is closing the Lakeshore Trail from Prince Creek to Moore Point and portions of the Chelan Sawtooth Wilderness. The closure includes Prince Creek, Cascade Creek, and Moore Point boat-in campgrounds.

For updates from emergency services, visit InciWeb, U.S. Forest Service trail closures, and the Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map.

