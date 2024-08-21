Evacuation levels lowered for Stayman Flats Fire in Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY - — Chelan County Emergency Management says firefighters are getting a handle on the Stayman Flats Fire.
The fast-moving brush fire started Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. along the Columbia River.
Fire crews say it is about 1,000 acres in size and the cause is under investigation.
As of Wednesday morning, all Level 3 evacuation warnings have been downgraded to a Level 2.
This includes the following areas:
Hawks Meadow Road
Chukas Run
Dove Hollow Road
Big Sale Lane
Hawks Ridge, Road
Columbia Rim Road
Downie Canyon Road
Chelan Butte
Little Butte
Butte Ranch Road
Chelan County EMS has also ordered a Level 1 Nahahum Canyon Road in Cashmere.
