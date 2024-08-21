Evacuation levels lowered for Stayman Flats Fire in Chelan

CHELAN COUNTY - — Chelan County Emergency Management says firefighters are getting a handle on the Stayman Flats Fire.

The fast-moving brush fire started Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. along the Columbia River.

Fire crews say it is about 1,000 acres in size and the cause is under investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, all Level 3 evacuation warnings have been downgraded to a Level 2.

This includes the following areas:

Hawks Meadow Road

Chukas Run

Dove Hollow Road

Big Sale Lane

Hawks Ridge, Road

Columbia Rim Road

Downie Canyon Road

Chelan Butte

Little Butte

Butte Ranch Road

Chelan County EMS has also ordered a Level 1 Nahahum Canyon Road in Cashmere.

