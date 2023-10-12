Employees lock themselves in vault during University Place bank robbery

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Employees at a University Place bank locked themselves inside a vault to stay safe during a bank robbery on Thursday.

The robbery happened at a Washington Federal Bank on Bridgeport Way West.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss said there were two employees inside the vault at the time of the robbery and they locked themselves inside so the robber couldn’t reach them.

Deputies who were on their way to the bank saw a car fleeing at high speeds, which then crashed into another car west of Emerson and Orchard. It turned out to be the suspect.

The driver then got out of the car and ran but he was caught by deputies.

The other driver whose car was hit by the suspect was hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

