More than 100 fires reported in Pierce County after Fourth of July celebrations

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple fires broke out in the Puget Sound region overnight Friday following Fourth of July celebrations. Fire crews believe that some incidents were likely related to the use of fireworks.

Dozens of fires in Pierce County

Firefighters in Pierce County extinguished dozens of fires during the Fourth of July holiday.

Crews from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue stated they were called out to more than 240 calls in a 24-hour period, starting from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

Of those calls, 103 were fires—including brush fires, structure fires, vehicle fires, illegal burning, and smoke investigation incidents.

“Was a busy 24 hours for our crews!” Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said. “We anticipate another busy night ahead. Stay safe and enjoy the rest of your weekend!”

It’s not clear how many of those were fireworks-related.

A two-alarm fire was issued at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 9th Street S.E. in Puyallup at approximately 2:45 a.m.

“Engine 73 arrived

to find heavy fire from the back patio and front door,” Central Pierce Fire and Rescue wrote on social media. “Crews made entry and conducted an aggressive fire attack. Additional crews entered the adjoining units to isolate the fire and keep it from spreading into the attic space.”

Around 2:45 am, crews were dispatched to a two alarm apartment fire in the 900 block of 9th ST SE in Puyallup. Engine 73 arrived to find heavy fire from the back patio and front door. Crews made entry and conducted an aggressive fire attack. Additional crews entered the adjoining… pic.twitter.com/PXOwivfVK5 — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) July 4, 2025

The fire was contained to the originating unit, causing minimal damage to the adjoining units. No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

More fires in Seattle

A brush fire broke out near Cleveland High School, which serves the Beacon Hill and Georgetown neighborhoods. That fire spread to the back of a two-story house.

On Greek Row, north of the University of Washington (UW), another fire spread to the top floor and attic of a building.

A separate fire broke out on Eastlake Avenue, damaging the outside of an apartment.

The last Seattle-based fire overnight involved a tree catching fire on South Adams near Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Flames erupt in Lake Stevens

A fireworks-related fire spread to a house in Lake Stevens.

The flames spread to a home on 72nd Avenue S.E., near the State Route 204—U.S. Route 2 interchange. The fire started after a firework landed on a bush, according to early investigations, causing it to catch fire.

The flames then shot up into the eaves of the house.

Crews from Everett Fire and Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene in time to prevent the flames from spreading further.

©2025 Cox Media Group