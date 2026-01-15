Emergency repairs set for culvert near Mt. Baker Highway

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency repairs are scheduled to begin Saturday, January 17, on a culvert that usually allows Bruce Creek to flow beneath State Route 542 - Mt. Baker Highway.

It’s located about two miles east of Maple Falls in Whatcom County.

Last month’s historic flooding swept debris down the creek, plugging the culvert. This forced Bruce Creek to find a different route, spilling water and debris across Mount Baker Highway, closing the roadway.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews cleared the debris so SR 542 could reopen, but water will continue to flow across the roadway near milepost 28 until repairs can be made.

Strider Construction contractor crews will clear the plugged culvert and begin repairs on Saturday. Work is expected to take a few weeks and should finish by early February.

People traveling through the area should expect delays while flaggers alternate eastbound and westbound traffic through the area during daytime hours. Drivers also should obey warning signs and slow down while water is over the highway.

