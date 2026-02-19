Emergency lane closures on SR 99 1st Avenue S. Bridge after inspection cause traffic backups

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed two lanes of the First Avenue Bridge in Seattle on Thursday morning for an inspection, causing significant traffic delays. There is currently no timetable for when the affected lanes on State Route 99 will reopen to traffic.

The closure of the right two lanes led to backups around mid-morning that stretched at least 3.5 miles on northbound State Route 509 heading into Georgetown and SODO. While the agency announced the closure on X, formerly Twitter, many commuters were unaware of the change until they reached the bridge ramps and slowed traffic.

Commuters traveling into the city faced unexpected delays throughout the morning rush hour. Jimmy Z, a local commuter, noted the difficulty the closure would cause for those using the route over the coming week.

“It’s kind of going to be tough coming through traffic for a couple of days,” Z said.

Other drivers reported their travel times more than doubled due to the congestion on the bridge and surrounding ramps. Catalina Orozco, a commuter traveling from Burien, said her trip took 30 minutes on a route that normally takes 10 to 15 minutes.

“I was going to detour, but I was like, ‘Ah, I’m already stuck in traffic. Might as well just ride it out,’” said Orozco.

WSDOT officials are still assessing the situation as the inspection continues. A spokesperson for the agency stated during the mid-morning hours that they were still gathering information. The agency has not yet provided a specific reason for the inspection or a date for when full capacity will be restored to the bridge.

WSDOT stated it will provide updates as more information becomes available regarding the inspection results and reopening plans.

©2026 Cox Media Group