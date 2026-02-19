Two northbound lanes of SR 99 First Avenue Bridge in Seattle closed following ‘routine inspection’

SEATTLE — The right two lanes of the northbound SR 99 First Avenue Bridge in Seattle remain closed Thursday morning following a routine bridge inspection.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first told drivers of the closure, saying only that the lanes had been closed and the speed reduced to 25 MPH.

Drivers were told to expect delays with no ETA for reopening.

At around 5 a.m. the next morning, WSDOT told drivers:

“Our bridge maintenance team has closed the lanes and reduced the speed on the northbound bridge to 25 MPH following a routine bridge inspection. Bridge engineers will be on site again today to continue their assessment. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to WSDOT and will update this story with any new information.

©2026 Cox Media Group