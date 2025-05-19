Emergency declared before Alaska jet lands in Portland with damaged tire

An Alaska Airlines flight landed safely in Portland Monday morning after experiencing a tire failure during takeoff from Chicago, according to the airline.

Flight 413 was en route from O’Hare International Airport to Portland International Airport when crews discovered the tire issue shortly after departure.

The flight crew and maintenance teams assessed the situation and determined it was safe to continue the journey to Oregon.

As a precaution, the pilots declared an emergency upon approach to Portland to ensure emergency crews would be ready to respond if needed, Alaska Airlines said.

The plane landed without incident and was met by ground personnel and maintenance technicians for evaluation.

The airline described the event as a “rare occurrence” and emphasized that flight crews receive extensive training to handle such situations.

“We apologize for any concern this experience may have caused,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, and the aircraft is undergoing inspection by maintenance crews at PDX.

