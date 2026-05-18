Centralia victim ‘invested’ $120K into AI stock scam, bank employees prevent further loss

A fraud victim in Centralia invested roughly $120,000 into an elaborate investment scam, and was stopped from nearly doubling the amount after bank employees intervened.

The scam began when the victim engaged with a social media advertisement that offered AI-assisted stock investing, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

From a $250 trial to a $120,000 loss in Centralia

Initially, the victim paid $250 to use the service and was soon contacted by the scammer, who posed as a financial adviser.

“After investing around $120,000, the scammer sent updates showing the victim’s portfolio was growing, reflecting a value of over $1,000,000,” the Centralia Police Department (CPD) stated, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

In pursuit of more funds to throw into the scam, the victim went to a financial institution to wire an additional $70,000. The victim was met with some skeptical employees who refused to approve the transaction.

A CPD officer and detective eventually contacted the victim and were able to prove that the AI stock investing service was actually a scam.

“Many such scams originate overseas, and the money is nearly impossible to recover,” CPD said in a statement, according to The Tacoma News Tribune. “If you have any questions about whether any service is fraudulent or a scam, be sure to check with your bank and/or law enforcement.”

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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