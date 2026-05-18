Remembering the Mount St. Helens eruption 46 years later

Today marks 46 years since Mount St. Helens erupted, claiming 57 lives.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) remembered those lost, including one of its own.

“On the morning of May 18, the mountain’s north flank collapsed in a massive landslide, triggering a devastating lateral blast that flattened 230 square miles of forest.

Ash rose high into the atmosphere and drifted across the U.S, while volcanic mudflows, known as lahars, surged through nearby valleys to the Columbia River. Fifty-seven people lost their lives, including USGS volcanologist David A. Johnston.

When the eruption ended, Mount St. Helens stood nearly 1,300 feet shorter than before. The eruption transformed not only the landscape, but also how scientists monitor and prepare for volcanic hazards around the world."

— USGS