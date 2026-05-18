Remembering the Mount St. Helens eruption 46 years later

Today marks 46 years since Mount St. Helens erupted, claiming 57 lives.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) remembered those lost, including one of its own.
“On the morning of May 18, the mountain’s north flank collapsed in a massive landslide, triggering a devastating lateral blast that flattened 230 square miles of forest.
Ash rose high into the atmosphere and drifted across the U.S, while volcanic mudflows, known as lahars, surged through nearby valleys to the Columbia River. Fifty-seven people lost their lives, including USGS volcanologist David A. Johnston.
When the eruption ended, Mount St. Helens stood nearly 1,300 feet shorter than before. The eruption transformed not only the landscape, but also how scientists monitor and prepare for volcanic hazards around the world."— USGS
USGS scientists recounted their experiences before, during, and after the May 18, 1980, eruption of Mount St. Helens in a video released a few years ago. The scientists discussed the eruption, which remains the most destructive volcanic event of the lower 48 states in recorded history, as well as everything they’ve learned since.
46 years ago today, Mount St. Helens erupted with devastating force, claiming 57 lives, including @USGS scientist David Johnston. The eruption remains the most destructive volcanic event in the recorded history of the lower 48 states. pic.twitter.com/YlFxQ5X209— US Department of the Interior (@Interior) May 18, 2026
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