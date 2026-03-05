Emerald City Comic Con 2026: Guest stars, ticket prices, and more!

SEATTLE — Starting today, fandoms will reunite to celebrate the best in pop culture at the 2026 Emerald City Comic Con.

With four days of exhibitions, book signings, photo ops, dance parties, and costumes — from your favorite artists, comics, TV shows, cosplay, anime, manga, video games, animation, graphic novels, and toys — there’s a little something for the geek in each of us at ECCC.

The annual event has returned to the Seattle Convention Center for another year of shows, celebrity guests, and more.

Some of this year’s featured guests include Hayden Christensen, Julia Quinn, William Shatner, Ashley Johnson, Ian Somerhalder, Jamie Campbell Bower, Kyle MacLachlan, Courtney Eaton, Michael Rooker, Laura Bailey, Cary Elwes, Matt Dinniman, Nolan North, Kristen Schaal, Ben Starr, Alex Hirsch, Sean Gunn, Giancarlo Esposito, SenLinYu, Marisha Ray, Maggie Robertson, Matthew Mercer, and Pom Klementieff.

For a full list of all the special guests heading to the Emerald City this weekend, click here.

When is the event?

The event runs from Thursday, March 5, through Sunday, March 8.

How much are tickets?

If you’re looking to join in on the fun, four-day passes are already sold out, but day passes and kids’ tickets are still available. Ticket prices vary depending on the day:

Thursday: $47

Friday: $79

Saturday: $89

Sunday: $79

Click here to check out kids’ ticket prices and purchase tickets, and click here to activate your badge.

Experiences

ECCC offers panels, screenings, autographs, and photo ops from every fandom imaginable. To check out the different panels and screenings offered this year, click here. To reserve a spot at the main stage panels, in cosplay workshops, or at autograph signings, click here. To buy photo ops and autographs, click here.

The “heart and soul” of the ECCC cosplaying community lives at Cosplay Central, where you can showcase your craftsmanship and watch the cosplay champion be crowned. To find out more, click here.

Emerald City Comic Con also offers fan meetups, a talent show, a community stage, a pride lounge, a tattoo pavilion, a treasure hunt, side quests, and more. Click here to find more of ECCC’s expansive experiences.

Exhibitors and Creators

Attendees can head to Artist Alley to get up close and personal with a wide variety of creators and artists, check out exclusive treasures from all kinds of exhibitors and brands on the Show Floor, or dive into the world of literature at Writers Block.

To learn more about exhibitors and creators at ECCC, click here.

ECCC After Dark

When? Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m.

Where? Levels 3, 4, and 5 of the Seattle Convention Center | Summit

The excitement doesn’t stop once the show floor closes.

You can sing your heart out at late-night karaoke and grab drinks with new friends and old at official ECCC after parties in the Summit Building.

On Friday, check out the Fables After Dark Party: The Tavern Awakens, a late-night dance party and fantasy ball hosted by High Fantasy Events and presented by Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire, with beats by DJ Blake Ward and breaks for Burlesque, Drag, and Dancers.

On Saturday, check out ECCC x The End present Taking Back ECCC: A Pop Punk After Party, a throwback party packed with live music from Seattle’s own Hannah Duckworth plus DJs spinning the emo and alt hits of the 2000s. All-black outfit optional (but highly encouraged).

For details on official ECCC After Parties, click here.

Check out emeraldcitycomiccon.com for more information

