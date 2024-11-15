Elliott Bay fishing pier to be replaced, WDFW wants public feedback on design

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced its plan to replace the Elliott Bay Fishing Pier and is looking for public comments on the draft design.

The pier is located next to the Port of Seattle’s Centennial Park and Elliott Bay Trail and is one of many public piers managed by the WDFW.

The pier has been open since 1980 but was closed in 2016 after structural engineers said it was no longer safe to use and needed replacement.

“For decades, the Elliott Bay Fishing Pier served as a community institution providing recreation and environmental education opportunities that link the city of Seattle with Puget Sound, from jigging for squid to casting a line for salmon or lingcod,” said WDFW’s North Puget Sound Regional Director Brendan Brokes. “After years of planning, we’re excited to release the draft design to build a new pier and restore public access at the site, and we welcome your input on the project.”

Department staff worked with the Port of Seattle, the Elliott Bay Connections project team, and engineering firm Reid Middleton to build the initial design.

WDFW is currently removing furnishing from the pier is expected to be completed by Nov. 21. Bicycle paths will be rerouted to the walking path and will reopen after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

WDFW is requesting $15 million to build the new pier. Those funds are part of the department’s capital budget request submitted to the state legislature.

WDFW will host a public webinar from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. and will give participants a chance to ask questions.

After public input and draft adjustments, the design will go through an environmental review before getting additional input in 2025.

To join in the webinar the public will need to pre-registration.

To provide comments on the draft plan you can send comments by using this link.

Public comment will be open until Dec. 15.

©2024 Cox Media Group