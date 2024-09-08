Ellensburg resident finds live mortar in backyard, bomb squad responds

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — An Ellensburg resident found a live mortar in his backyard and the explosives ordinance disposal team from Yakima was called to disable it.

On Friday, Ellenburg Police answered a call from a resident in the 300 block of West 11 about a mortar he found while digging in his backyard.

When police arrived they saw the mortar near the shed in the backyard.

An EOD team from the Yakima Training Center were called to help remove it.

The EOD team disabled the mortar, removed it from the property and declared the property safe.

Ellensburg Police wrote on a Facebook post that people should never try to handle explosives and to call 911.

No word on what prompted the dig.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

