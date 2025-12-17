Elderly woman injured in Port Orchard hit-and-run

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) says an 80-year-old woman was found in a ditch after being hit by a car in Port Orchard on Monday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., a witness called 911 and reported seeing the woman being hit by a sedan on Sunnyslope Road Southwest near Highway 3.

She was brought to Tacoma General Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says a 48-year-old man returned to the scene and told deputies he thought he had hit an animal.

A field sobriety test showed the man had a blood alcohol content level double the legal limit and was booked into the Kitsap County Jail, facing counts of vehicular assault, according to KCSO.

