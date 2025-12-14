Elderly couple and four cats evacuated by swift water rescue crews amid flooding

MARBLEMOUNT, Wash. — Rescue crews evacuated an elderly couple and their cats amid ongoing flooding in Skagit County this weekend.

According to the North County Regional Fire Authority, North County Swift Water Team Techs assisted in the safe evacuation of the couple and their four cats from a residence near Marblemount.

The crew said later, “Proud to serve and protect our community in times of need. ”

Evacuation and cleanup efforts continue as Washington state experiences record-breaking flooding. Find more information at kiro7.com/flooding.

©2025 Cox Media Group