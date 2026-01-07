Elder Tulalip employee attacked before work; two teens charged

A Tulalip employee was attacked while arriving for work early Monday morning, and two teens from the Tulalip community are now facing assault charges, according to the Tulalip Tribes.

Tribal officials said the attack happened as the employee was getting out of his truck to begin his workday.

The man is described as an elder who married a Tulalip Tribal member and has lived and worked in the community for most of his life.

Tulalip Tribal Chairwoman Teri Gobin said the incident deeply affected the community.

“When we heard about this, we were horrified,” Gobin said. “This gentleman is an elder who married a Tulalip Tribal member and has lived and worked here most of his life. He is a kind, hardworking, and wonderful person.”

Following the attack, Tulalip Tribal Police took two teens from the Tulalip community into custody in connection with the incident.

Both appeared in Snohomish County Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

Court records show they are charged with second-degree assault, along with additional charges.

Tulalip leadership said the tribe is now reviewing workplace safety measures in response to the attack.

“As an employer, Tulalip is reviewing our facilities and procedures to ensure that we are protecting the people who work for us,” Gobin said.

Gobin emphasized that the incident goes beyond workplace safety and has broader impacts on the community.

“More importantly, community is what makes our tribe who we are. Acts like this fracture our people and affect us all,” she said.

Tulalip leaders said their cultural and justice systems prioritize restorative justice and accountability.

Gobin said the tribe is focused on addressing the harm caused by the attack while working toward long-term solutions.

“Our culture and our law and justice system value restorative justice and personal accountability,” Gobin said. “This event was a shock to our people, and Tulalip is seeking solutions that repair the harm caused and create a healthy future for everyone involved.”

