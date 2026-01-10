Eight-hour rescue frees draft horse trapped for 11 hours against wall in University Place

A 23-year-old draft horse was rescued after becoming trapped against a wall overnight in University Place, thanks to a multi-hour operation by the Washington State Animal Response Team, the nonprofit said.

The Washington State Animal Response Team, known as WASART, said the call came in Thursday for a large draft horse named Theo who had gone down against a wooden wall and was unable to get back on his feet.

The horse was trapped for approximately 10 to 11 hours.

Responders had previously assisted Theo during an earlier incident last year.

When the rescue team arrived, they found Theo wedged tightly against the wall, sitting upright but unable to move.

The horse was visibly exhausted, and the position made it unsafe for rescuers to access his front end because of the risk of being kicked.

Because Theo weighs close to a ton, responders described the situation as high risk for both the horse and the rescue team.

WASART deployed a rescue truck and equipment trailer and began working alongside a veterinarian to set up a tripod and haul system using specialized large-animal rescue gear.

Before straps could be placed, the veterinarian sedated Theo to help him relax and allow responders to safely work near his legs.

Once sedated, the team carefully slid rescue straps into place and used inflatable air shims — described by WASART as a “horse jack” — to gently create space between Theo and the wall.

With the straps secured, responders attached a haul system and slowly guided Theo onto a rescue glide.

Ropes were used to control the glide as the team carefully moved him away from the wall and positioned him under the tripod.

Once centered, Theo was connected to a Becker bar and slings.

Team members were assigned specific roles, including hauling, rope control and monitoring a quick-release safety system.

Rescuers then began lifting and lowering Theo in small increments, allowing his body to adjust while guiding his legs into a standing position.

WASART said the slow, controlled process was critical to safely restoring blood flow to his muscles.

Theo required IV fluids and additional time to regain strength, particularly in his hind legs.

For more than an hour, responders stayed with him, raising and lowering him as needed, adjusting his footing and supporting him while the veterinarian continued medical care.

Eventually, Theo was able to stand on his own.

The slings were removed, and he walked without assistance.

He was placed in a round pen with a blanket, food and water before being returned to his owner’s care.

After the rescue, responders dismantled the equipment, conducted a debrief and cleared the scene.

WASART said the entire operation took nearly eight hours from the initial call to the final debrief.

The organization thanked Theo’s owner for their trust, as well as Dr. Lynch and her assistant Gabbi from Tacoma Equine Hospital for their help during the rescue.

WASART noted that conditions during this rescue were cold and muddy, unlike the warm and dry weather during their previous encounter with Theo.

WASART is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that responds to animal emergencies across Washington state.

More information about the group is available at its website.

