Eggslut opens in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — A popular breakfast chain has opened its doors in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

It’s the first location in Washington and garnered some backlash during construction from neighboring businesses, who claimed their sales dipped.

The hours for Friday’s grand opening are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant is located on Melrose Avenue and is replacing the old Homegrown Sandwiches.

Eggslut has restaurants in California, Nevada, Tokyo, and London.

The restaurant chain is known for its array of breakfast sandwiches, which are served on brioche buns.

It was founded in 2011 by a chef who really loves eggs and wanted to share that passion with others.

