Edmonds spa workers brutally attacked on camera; suspect had 18 prior convictions

EDMONDS, Wash. — Disturbing surveillance video captured the moment two workers at an Edmonds spa were brutally attacked without warning on September 7th.

On Wednesday, KIRO 7 obtained the video of the attack.

Police say the suspect, Colin Frederick Boswell, 48, was dressed in black when he barged into Eva Spa on Edmonds Way.

The man in the video immediately begins attacking, shoving and hitting one worker with his backpack before pushing her into a room where another worker is located.

The spa owner told KIRO 7 she tried to defend herself but she says Boswell grabbed a metal coat rack and continued beating both of them. The most terrifying moments show the victims’ desperate cries for help as they try to escape the assault.

Outside security cameras captured one victim running before the man tackled her to the ground and continued the assault.

Property manager Daniel Mann said the spa’s owner, who’s a victim, ran to his nearby business for help.

“[She] ran to my business and my employee called police,” Mann said.

Boswell was arrested across the street shortly after the attack.

According to court documents, when officers took him into custody, Boswell made a shocking statement: “I’m very displeased that I didn’t kill those ladies.”

“He was trying to kill them and he didn’t succeed, so they’re really lucky they’re alive,” Mann said.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. More than a month later, the spa owner is still recovering with cuts and stitches, while her employee’s injuries are so severe she hasn’t been able to return to work.

There is a GoFundMe and a GiveSendGo if you’d like to help donate to their recovery.

Police say this isn’t Boswell’s first run-in with the law.

Court records show he has 18 prior convictions dating back to 1992 as a juvenile, with crimes spanning Washington, Oregon, and Texas.

His criminal history includes robbery, assault, forgery, identity theft, and drug possession. Despite this extensive record, Boswell was free at the time of the attack because he had completed his previous sentences.

Nearby businesses are shaken by the violent attack.

“It was unsettling. It could have been any of us,” said Anita Unrein, who works next door to Eva Spa.

“It’s horrible that happened,” Mann added. “Nobody deserves to be treated like that.

Mann believes Boswell should not be free in the community.

“He should be separated from everybody. Whether it’s mental health, some facility or prison. He needs to be put away,” he said.

Boswell faces multiple felony charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and first-degree burglary.

He is currently being held on $1 million bail at the Snohomish County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group