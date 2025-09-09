Man accused of attempted murder after viciously beating two spa workers in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — An Edmonds man is now facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful imprisonment after being accused of a vicious attack on two women at a spa on Sunday night.

The attack happened at Eva Spa Massage on Edmonds Way.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Colin Boswell is said to have barged in, locked the door behind him, and started punching two women, both masseuses.

“The suspect used a coat hanger, like a floor-standing coat hanger, to violently assault both women. They suffered this attack for several minutes before they were finally able to escape,” said Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure.

Court documents say that the women left the building, Boswell continued hitting them, but ran off across the street when he realized someone had called the police.

Boswell was arrested in the Walgreens parking lot.

Police say he was wearing gloves with blood dripping from them and that while they were handcuffing him, he said, “I’m very displeased I didn’t kill those ladies. But I just couldn’t do it. I didn’t even bring a blade.”

Matt Case says he started coming to the spa for therapy about a month ago after a car crash.

“When I heard about this in my neighborhood, it really hurt my heart, and I know how much these ladies have helped me, and they care. So yeah, it’s sad and tragic that something like this would happen – just hope they’re going to be okay,” said Case.

Boswell refused to make a first appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

But the judge found probable cause and set bail at $1 million.

“There was a clear intent on his part to carry out this attack against these two people, and we’re continuing to work on the motive as to why,” said McClure.

