Edmonds police search for woman who robbed bank

By KIRO 7 News Staff
EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Police Department is looking for a woman who robbed a bank Friday.

The department shared photos online, hoping someone might be able to identify her.

It happened at a bank on 212th Street Southwest.

Officers say the woman implied she had a gun when she robbed the place.

If you know who the woman is or have any information that may help solve this case, call Edmonds police.

