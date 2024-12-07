Edmonds police search for woman who robbed bank

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Police Department is looking for a woman who robbed a bank Friday.

The department shared photos online, hoping someone might be able to identify her.

It happened at a bank on 212th Street Southwest.

Officers say the woman implied she had a gun when she robbed the place.

If you know who the woman is or have any information that may help solve this case, call Edmonds police.

Bank robbery-7000 block 212th ST SW. Weapon implied and left of foot. Suspect photos below. Asian female, unknown age. Left on foot. We are still in the area looking for her. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/3HiYp6tE2I — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) December 6, 2024

