Edmonds Police call off search for suspect in domestic violence attack

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds Police were looking for a man wanted in a domestic violence attack, but called off the search hours later in what they called an “active and evolving investigation.”

In a 6:49 a.m. social media post, Edmonds Police investigators said they had probable cause to arrest 73-year-old Nick Zerafat for first-degree domestic violence assault.

A description and photo of Zerafat were released. Police said he should be considered armed.

We contacted Edmonds Police for more details about what happened. A police spokesperson said investigators were “actively working on this dynamic incident” and more information would be provided to us as soon as possible.

At 11:30 a.m., Edmonds Police said they were no longer searching for the suspect, but did not say whether Zerafat was no longer wanted in connection with a crime.

“More information will be released as this active and evolving investigation allows,” the post said.

#UPDATE : There is no longer an active search for the suspect or a danger to the community. We appreciate the community assistance. More information will be released as this active and evolving investigation allows. pic.twitter.com/s04w280slX — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) October 23, 2024

