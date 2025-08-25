Edmonds police closed part of Bowdoin Way on Monday afternoon while investigating a suspected DUI crash, according to the department.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of Bowdoin Way shortly before 1:28 p.m., police said.

Officers reported that an adult woman was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

No one was hurt in the crash.

According to photos provided by the Edmonds Police Department, the car ended suspended in the air next to a telephone pole and in some trees.

Edmonds police investigating DUI crash up a sidewalk and into several trees

Authorities said the road would remain shut down for an extended period while the investigation continued.

Drivers in the area were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Police did not release additional details about the crash or how long the closure would last.

