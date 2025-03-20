Edmonds 7-year-old publishes a children’s book

EDMONDS, Wash. — Oliver Poppa is already an accomplished author at the age of seven. According to a news release from Our West Press, it all started when the Edmonds boy was given a homework assignment to write a one-page story.

Today – on the first day of spring – his book ‘Drippey Plants A Garden’ is now available to purchase.

“When we got our writing assignment about gardening, everyone wrote about real stuff,” said Oliver. “But I wrote a story about Drippey, a humanoid honeybee from the planet Honeymoon. Mrs. Ness thought it was so good she used it as an example for the class, and she sent a note home with it that said I should turn it into a book and get it published.”

With his teacher’s encouragement, the publishing company says Oliver spent his summer working on drafts with his mother, revising it until they felt they had something.

“His factual ideas of planting a garden, yet fictional character choice of a bee, really intrigued me. Adorable little Drippey is sure to win the hearts of many children, young and old alike,” Joy Ness, First Grade Teacher at King’s Elementary School said.

The publishing company says Oliver and his mother took his story to an illustrator who used Oliver’s sketches to build concept art- slowly making his book a reality.

You can purchase Oliver’s book here.

Book synopsis: A humanoid honeybee named Drippey plants a garden for himself. What he discovers as he watches his hard work bloom is how enjoyable a garden becomes when the gardener gets to share its fruits with the whole planet.





