Ecology fines paper mill for hazardous waste violations in Cosmopolis

COSMOPOLIS, Wash. — Cosmo Specialty Fibers Inc. has been hit with a $42,000 fine for failing to dispose of hazardous waste material that has accumulated at the property.

On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Ecology announced the $42,000 penalty on Cosmo Specialty Fibers for multiple violations of dangerous waste.

According to Ecology, the company had failed to dispose of waste by the required timeline and let it build up on their property for more than a year.

The waste collection started under the previous owner, who ceased operations in December 2022, and has continued since the current owner took over.

The company, when in operation would send treated wastewater to the Chehalis River and the south channel of Grays Harbor.

Following a Water Quality Compliance Inspection report from September 2023, Ecology found that Cosmo Specialty Fibers was in violation or potential violations and recommended a series of corrective actions.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in April the company was ordered to maintain power and water services, operable fire suppression systems, 24-hour security, and adequate staff to manage stormwater and prevent, detect and respond to spills or releases of contaminants at or from the site.

With the power out at the facility, the EPA has begun accessing and securing the hazardous chemicals to prevent contamination.

“Even with operations at the mill temporarily suspended, the facility’s owner still has an obligation to properly manage their hazardous waste to protect the environment,” Peter Lyon, who oversees Ecology’s Solid Waste Management Program said. “We’ve worked with Cosmo Specialty Fibers to help them stay in compliance with the law, so they have the ability to reopen in the future.”









