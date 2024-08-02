East Wenatchee man arrested after police say he pointed gun at customer in store

A 68-year-old man was arrested in East Wenatchee Thursday after allegedly pointing a handgun at another customer during an argument inside a local business, according to East Wenatchee Police.

The incident occurred in the 10 block of French Street. The man entered a nearby store and became involved in a dispute with another person.

During the argument, the man reportedly brandished a handgun and aimed it at the customer.

Witnesses quickly intervened, separating the two, and the customer subsequently left the scene and contacted law enforcement.

East Wenatchee Police Detectives interviewed the victim and witnesses, establishing probable cause to arrest the man for first-degree assault and harassment, specifically for making threats to kill.

After a brief standoff at a home in the 2500 block of Rock Island Road, the man was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail on charges of first-degree assault, harassment – threats to kill, and being an alien in possession of a firearm.

