Earth to Noelle: Bellevue student recounts NASA space adventure

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A sixth grader from Bellevue reached for the stars and won an “out of this world” experience.

In August, KIRO 7 first told you about 11-year-old Noelle, who was selected to travel to Florida for a two-day space extravaganza. She spoke to us today about the experience and how it came about.

“I’ve always really liked looking at the stars,” Noelle told KIRO 7. She says her father has an app on his phone where you can see the names of all the stars.

“I think that’s really cool,” she said.

Noelle says her father found the contest online and she knew she wanted to apply.

“I made an interview where I interviewed my little sister, she was dressed up as an astronaut and I got picked to go,” Noelle told KIRO 7.

She was one of eight students to join the 2024 SpaceKids Press Squad. Noelle and the other students visited Blue Origin’s Rocket Park, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, received press training from a professional journalist and witnessed the launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

“I got to watch some rocket launches and I got to interview some astronauts,” Noelle told KIRO 7.

She says the most interesting part of the trip was learning about how rockets are made. Her favorite part? Watching the live rocket launch.

“We were only two miles away in a restricted zone and we could feel the rocket taking off and we could see the fire; it was so bright,” she said.

SpaceKids Global is a national nonprofit, whose mission is mission to educate and actively engage elementary students in STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts & Mathematics) activities, ensuring girls are equally represented while inspiring all to pursue careers in space exploration and technology.

