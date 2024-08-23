Blast off! Bellevue student wins NASA space adventure

BELLEVUE - — A sixth grader from Bellevue is about to embark on an “out of this world” experience.

An 11-year-old named Noelle is one of eight students from across the U.S. selected to travel to Florida for a two-day space extravaganza and join the 2024 SpaceKids Press Squad.

According to a release from SpaceKids, the students will visit Blue Origin’s Rocket Park, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, receive press training from a professional journalist, and possibly witness the launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

SpaceKids Global is a national nonprofit, whose mission is mission to educate and actively engage elementary students in STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts & Mathematics) activities, ensuring girls are equally represented while inspiring all to pursue careers in space exploration and technology.

©2024 Cox Media Group