Earth Day 2025: How to celebrate in Seattle

SEATTLE — 2025 marks the 55th anniversary of the first celebrated Earth Day, and there are several things you can do to celebrate!

What is Earth Day?

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, when Wisconsin senator Gaylord Nelson organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues, according to National Geographic.

According to earthday.org, Nelson organized the event after witnessing the ravages of a massive oil spill off California’s coast.

“Inspired by the student anti-war movement, Senator Nelson wanted to infuse the energy of student anti-war protests with an emerging public consciousness about air and water pollution," earthday.org wrote about its history.

Rallies took place across the country and by the end of the year, the U.S. government had created the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). By 1990, Earth Day was an event celebrated by more than 140 countries around the globe.

It is currently celebrated every April 22, though events and volunteer opportunities can take place days or weeks around that date.

Volunteer opportunities around Seattle

Earth Day at the Locks

Date : Tuesday, April 22, 2025

: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time : 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Location : Fish Ladder Plaza, South End Locks

: Fish Ladder Plaza, South End Locks Details : Participate in habitat restoration and help install a pollinator garden. This is a family-friendly event.

: Participate in habitat restoration and help install a pollinator garden. This is a family-friendly event. Registration: Email lockvolunteer@usace.army.mil to sign up

Clean Up The Cuts

Date : Every 2nd Saturday (ongoing)

: Every 2nd Saturday (ongoing) Time : 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

: 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Location : Fremont or Montlake Cut

: Fremont or Montlake Cut Details : Join in to clean up either of these iconic Seattle spots. Tools and gloves will be provided.

: Join in to clean up either of these iconic Seattle spots. Tools and gloves will be provided. Contact: Email lockvolunteer@usace.army.mil for more info.

Celebrations

Earth Day at Bitter Lake Community Center

Date : Tuesday, April 22, 2025

: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time : 3:30–5 p.m.

: 3:30–5 p.m. Location : Bitter Lake Community Center

: Bitter Lake Community Center Details : Celebrate Earth Day and the newly renovated play area, restroom, and tennis court lighting in partnership with Bitter Lake Community Center.

: Celebrate Earth Day and the newly renovated play area, restroom, and tennis court lighting in partnership with Bitter Lake Community Center. Cost: Free

If you’re looking for something broader to do, you can always plant a tree, conserve electricity, pick up trash in your neighborhood or walk to your destination, if you are able to do so.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will also be signing an Earth Day Executive Order today directing departments to develop a new Climate Action Plan with a focus on building resilience, growing a green economy, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

This will be the first update to the Climate Action Plan since it was released in 2013.

Learn more about Earth Day here.

