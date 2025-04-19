Ride for free with Pierce Transit this Earth Day

Pierce Transit will offer fare-free rides on Tuesday, April 22, in support of Earth Day.

The transit service is celebrating Earth Day as an annual celebration that honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations.

The free rides are valid for all regularly-scheduled Pierce Transit bus service, SHUTTLE rides, and Runner on-demand service.

“Pierce Transit plays a key role in reducing the number of single-occupant vehicles on the road and the pollution they generate,” stated the press release. “Each year, Pierce Transit customers skip millions of car trips, taking buses, paratransit, Rideshare or Runner rides instead. Pierce Transit’s commitment to sustainability is reflected throughout the planning, design, construction and operation of its system. Most Pierce Transit buses run on compressed natural gas (CNG); its fleet has utilized renewable natural gas since November 2023. There are also 9 battery electric buses in the fleet. Pierce Transit’s bus wash that opened for use in June 2023 recycles wash water, minimizing wastewater by up to 90% per wash.”

Pierce Transit added that they are committed to providing safe, accessible and sustainable transportation for everyone in their service area.

Information on routes, schedules and trip planning can be found online at piercetransit.org.

