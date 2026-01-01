Early New Year’s Day shooting leaves man dead in Tacoma neighborhood

A man was killed in an early-morning shooting on Tacoma’s East Side on New Year’s Day, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Police said officers were called at about 3:39 a.m. Jan. 1 to the 3500 block of East Grandview Avenue after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers began lifesaving efforts immediately, police said, until medics from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived.

Fire personnel later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 911.

©2026 Cox Media Group