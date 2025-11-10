E-bike rescuers reaches stranded hiker on Mailbox Peak as cold closes in

A hiker on Mailbox Peak was rescued by volunteer ground teams late Saturday after Search and Rescue units were called to help as darkness fell, according to Seattle Mountain Rescue and King County Explorer Search and Rescue.

The request for help came in around 4 p.m., when the hiker near the summit began suffering from dehydration and severe leg cramps and could no longer descend on his own.

King County Sheriff’s Office activated local volunteer teams, who responded on foot and by e-bike.

Seattle Mountain Rescue said its e-bike team reached the hiker first, arriving quickly enough to stabilize their condition as temperatures dropped.

Rescuers provided fluids, warmth and an initial assessment before additional teams made the climb.

On the way up Mailbox Peak’s steep trail, the e-bike rescuer also encountered several other hikers who needed minor help.

King County Explorer Search and Rescue members distributed headlamps and food to those individuals.

Explorer Search and Rescue said its teams hiked more than 3,000 feet of elevation gain to reach the distressed hiker, provide care and walk them safely back down to the trailhead.

No helicopter was used in the mission — a point Seattle Mountain Rescue emphasized, noting that most King County rescues are done entirely by volunteer ground teams.

The organization also highlighted its growing use of technology such as e-bikes and drones to speed up response times in the backcountry.

Search and Rescue units issued several seasonal reminders following the incident.

Even in cold weather, they said hikers can become dehydrated and should pack water and electrolytes.

They also urged people to carry extra warm layers, emergency blankets and hand warmers as winter conditions set in.

Rescuers reported seeing multiple hikers relying on phone flashlights, which drain batteries quickly and can leave people unable to call for help.

King County Search and Rescue is made up of multiple volunteer units and operates entirely free to the public.

Teams encourage hikers to carry the 10 Essentials to stay warm, dry and safe long enough for ground crews to reach them.

The groups also stressed that in Washington, Search and Rescue services are available 24/7 and do not charge for missions.

Seattle Mountain Rescue said outdoor recreation in Washington has increased by 30% in the past five years and encouraged donations to support volunteer responders.

More information is available at www.seattlemountainrescue.org, and donations can also be made by texting SMR to 44321.

