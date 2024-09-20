Dying to win Halloween treats? Just spend 24 hours in a coffin

Federal Way, Wash. — If you live for Halloween and aren’t fearful of frights, Wild Waves has a challenge for you.

As part of its annual Fright Fest, the theme park has created a new scare that’s not for the faint of heart: The 24-Hour Crypt Keeper Challenge.

Those who want to eat, drink, and be scary inside a custom-made coffin for a full 24 hours will have a chance to win prizes, including two Wild Waves 2025 season passes, a 2025 season dining plan, front-of-the-line Fright Fest VIP passes, and “bragging rights for eternity and beyond,” according to the theme park.

There are just six openings and a handful of requirements to participate in the soulless scare:

You must be at least 18 years old and have a valid ID.

You cannot have any medical conditions that would prevent you from lying down for a long period.

You must stay inside the coffin (unless you’re told to get out by Wild Waves staff) or you’ll be disqualified.

Your meals must be eaten inside the coffin.

You can only use your cell phone during approved breaks.

You must submit a short essay on why you’re dying to sleep like the undead.

Fill out your application at this link. Those who are selected will be notified on Sept. 28.

The creepy quest will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and end at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Fright Fest will be open Friday to Sunday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 3, with a weekend preview of Booville—just for kids—on Sept. 28 and 29 from 12-6 p.m.

Visit www.wildwaves.com for more information, and may you rest in peace.

©2024 Cox Media Group