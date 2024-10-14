Duplex fire turns deadly in Port Angeles, leaves another injured

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Around 8:27 p.m. on Saturday, Clallam 2 Fire and Rescue and the Port Angeles Fire Department responded to a fire on the 100 block of South Washington Street in Port Angeles.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from a duplex home.

Crews received word that two people were unaccounted for and immediately launched a search and rescue while battling the flames.

Firefighters found one resident with burn injuries and another person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured resident was taken to Olympic Medical Center for treatment.

The Post Angeles Fire Department did not release the names or genders of the victims until the next of kin were notified.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

