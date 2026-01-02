DUI suspect asleep at the wheel wakes up and tries to run from officers in Tukwila, police say

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man with a previous manslaughter conviction tried to run from police on New Year’s Eve after being found asleep at the wheel, according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD).

Police got multiple reports of a man under the influence, asleep in his car near MLK Way and South Boeing Access Road on Wednesday night.

Officers arrived and the man pretended to comply before allegedly speeding off and driving the wrong direction on Ryan Way, TPD said.

Police used a device to deflate his tires before he stopped in the road, then drove off again and hit several cars.

The man was arrested after an officer conducted a PIT maneuver.

He was booked into jail facing charges of DUI, eluding, and reckless endangerment.

