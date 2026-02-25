DUI driver runs from crash scene in Tukwila, later found at home, police say

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Deaprtment (TPD) says a driver under the influence ran from a crash and was later found at his home on Monday night.

Officers responded to a two-car crash near Southcenter Boulevard and West Valley Highway.

One of the drivers immediately ran from the scene and left his car behind, TPD said.

SeaTac Police assisted in finding the registered owner of the car and found him at his home with injuries consistent with the crash, in addition to a witness identifying him.

He was booked into jail, facing charges including hit and run, according to Tukwila PD.

