DUI driver found sleeping with car in drive, facing wrong way at stoplight, Issaquah police say

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A man suspected of being under the influence was found sleeping in his SUV while it was in gear early Sunday morning, according to the Issaquah Police Department (IPD).

At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Front Street South and 2nd Avenue Southeast and saw an SUV stopped at a stoplight facing the wrong way in the wrong lane, IPD said.

Officers found the driver asleep with the SUV in gear and his foot on the brake.

After pinning the SUV with a police cruiser to stop it from rolling, officers woke the driver and said he wasn’t aware of what was happening.

Issaquah police say the man was involved in another incident earlier Saturday night, where he caused a disturbance and received medical attention after blowing a .300 blood alcohol content level.

IPD said he was so intoxicated that he didn’t remember getting medical treatment.

He was booked into the Issaquah City Jail on suspicion of DUI.

