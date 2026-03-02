Local

DUI driver arrested for vehicular assault after blowing nearly 4x legal limit

By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com
DUI driver arrested for vehicular assault after blowing nearly 4x legal limit A photo of an Intoximeter reading the causing drivers blood alcohol content after the crash on northbound I-5. (Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson, Washington State Patrol) (Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson, Washington State Patrol)
An early Monday morning collision along northbound I-5 in King County involved a DUI driver, who blew nearly four times Washington’s legal blood alcohol content limit for driving.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to the collision along NB I-5 on the ramp to SR-599, WSP announced.

The causing driver was arrested for vehicular assault due to a .316 blood alcohol content recorded on WSP’s breathalyzer.

The second driver sustained serious injuries in the crash.

WSP noted that the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

