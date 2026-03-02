DUI driver arrested for vehicular assault after blowing nearly 4x legal limit

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An early Monday morning collision along northbound I-5 in King County involved a DUI driver, who blew nearly four times Washington’s legal blood alcohol content limit for driving.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to the collision along NB I-5 on the ramp to SR-599, WSP announced.

The causing driver was arrested for vehicular assault due to a .316 blood alcohol content recorded on WSP’s breathalyzer.

The second driver sustained serious injuries in the crash.

WSP noted that the exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

