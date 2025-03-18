Drivers to face longer wait for expanded I-405 express toll lanes, pushed to 2026

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Drivers are going to have to wait a little longer for the construction to wrap up on Interstate 405 (I-405).

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that the expanded express toll lanes between Bellevue and Renton won’t open until July 2026. The lanes were anticipated to open late this year. WSDOT also announced that the southbound express toll lanes on State Route 167 (SR 167) won’t go active until 2030.

Positive news for south-end drivers, though. WSDOT expects to open the first segment of State Route 509 (SR 509), from Interstate 5 (I-5) at 212th in Kent to 188th in Burien. This will also be a tolled road. The toll rate-setting process is about to get underway. The proposed tolls would be viable by the time of day, ranging between $1.20-2.40.

The new SR 167 extension from I-5 in Fife toward the Port of Tacoma is expected to open in December 2026. That will also be a tolled facility, with tolls potentially running from $1-3.

The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) is about to start the rate-setting process for all these tolled roads. It’s possible the max tolls on I-405 could go up to $18. The rates just went up to a $15 max last March.

