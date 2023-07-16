Driver traveling wrong way strikes and kills motorcyclist near Snoqualmie

The driver of a car traveling the wrong way on an Interstate off-ramp killed a man after colliding with their motorcycle Saturday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just before midnight Saturday night, WSP responded to the reported collision on the westbound I-90 exit to State Route 18.

According to WSP, the driver of the car was traveling the wrong way eastbound on the ramp to westbound I-90, when the two vehicles collided.

A 30-year-old man from Maple Valley died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car, a 23-year-old woman from Springfield, Illinois, and her passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas, were transported to Snoqualmie Valley Hospital.

Their injuries are unknown.





©2023 Cox Media Group