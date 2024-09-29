Driver, passenger in Yelm arrested in stolen SUV with fake tabs

YELM, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a driver and their passenger were arrested Saturday after they were pulled over for fake tabs on their vehicle.

Sheriff Derek Sanders says one of his deputies pulled the SUV over on Vail Road Southeast in Yelm because the temporary tab had been ‘scribbled over numerous times to miraculously always remain unexpired.’

The deputy learned that the driver also had no license or insurance, and the passenger wasn’t wearing their seatbelt.

While taking down their information, the deputy says they noticed the VIN plate on the dashboard was covered. When the deputy ran the VIN, the SUV came back as stolen out of Lakewood.

Yelm Police Officers responded to back up the lone deputy and the two people were taken into custody.

As it turns out, the passenger had multiple warrants for their arrest, and both had just been arrested by Yelm police three weeks prior for stealing a different car.

