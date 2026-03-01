Driver injured in rollover crash near Milton, pulls gun on bystander who stopped to help, WSP says

MILTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a man was ejected from his car and knocked unconscious in a rollover crash near Milton early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 near the county line between King and Pierce Counties, WSP says.

When a bystander stopped to check on the crash, the injured driver regained consciousness and allegedly pulled a gun on the bystander, according to WSP Trooper Kameron Watts.

The driver then left the scene but troopers later found him with injuries consistent with the crash.

WSP says he will be medically evaluated before he is possibly booked.

Footage captured on Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows law enforcement approaching the scene with their rifles pointed at the car, but the driver was not inside at the time.

SB I-5 just south of the King County line is completely blocked for containment. A 1 car-rollover collision occurred with a male being ejected from the car. That ejected male regained consciousness and pulled a firearm on a bystander that tried to check on him then fled the area. pic.twitter.com/H7pY2fB2AZ — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) March 1, 2026

