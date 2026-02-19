Driver hurt after drifting into work crew along SR 99 in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A driver is hurt after troopers with Washington State Patrol say the person drifted onto the shoulder of State Route 99 and hit an attenuator truck.

It happened around 2 p.m. near Des Moines Memorial Drive in Tukwila.

At one point, all lanes were blocked and backups stretched upwards of a mile.

Troopers say the attenuator truck was protecting workers in the area at the time of the crash.

The responsible driver was the only one hurt and had some head and leg pain.

No word on when the lanes will fully reopen.

©2026 Cox Media Group